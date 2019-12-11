Thomas H. “Tom” Browne
Services Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Memorial services for Thomas H. “Tom” Browne, 86, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in a San Antonio hospital, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donna Magee and the Rev. David Payne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Larry Ernst Kutzer
Services held
COMFORT — Services for Larry Ernst Kutzer, 70, of Comfort, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home, were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the chapel of Schaetter Funeral Home, Comfort, with the Rev. Dr. Ricky Burk officiating. Graveside services and interment followed in the Comfort Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home, www.schaetter.com.
William Earl Long
Services held
CENTER POINT — Services for William Earl Long, 80, of Center Point, who died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, were held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Trinity Church in Center Point, with Pastor Robert Lockaby officiating.
Rachel Griffin
Services pending
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Rachel Griffin, 80, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Antonio, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.