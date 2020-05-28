Linda Carolyn (Thomas) Machann went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 77.
Linda was born in Brownwood, Texas, on March 9, 1943, to Milton and Rosalie Thomas.
She married Edwin Dwaine Machann on October 26, 1974. Together for 46 years, they raised three sons, Ty and Tim Locker, and Mitch Machann.
Linda and Dwaine enjoyed a long marriage and lived in The Woodlands until 1984, when they moved to Kerrville for close to 30 years. For the last six years, they resided in Hemphill, Texas.
Linda was very creative and had many hobbies. She loved to cook, sew and create detailed stain glass pieces.
Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family. She loved being a Mom and Nana to her grandchildren.
Linda’s thoughtfulness showed in so many ways, including never missing a birthday or anniversary card for so many of her extended family and friends.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dwaine; son, Ty Locker; son, Tim Locker and his wife, Julie and grandsons, Nate and Chance Locker; son, Mitch Machann and his wife, Heidi and grandson, Addison and granddaughter, Avery. Linda is also survived by her only brother, Larry Thomas and nephew, Stephen Thomas, and niece, Laura Thomas Newcomer; as well as multiple nieces and nephews and their children on both Thomas and Machann sides of the family.
Linda was laid to rest in the Providence Baptist Cemetery, near Caldwell, Texas, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the tireless caretakers of the Village Cares Homes - Silver Leaf Location in Spring, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any gifts be made to support the Alzheimer’s Association – Capital of Texas Chapter (https://alz.org/texascapital?set=1)