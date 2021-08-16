Linda Kay Lusk went to join the Lord on Aug. 13, 2021. Born May 8, 1939, in Abilene, Texas, to J.T. and Oleta Darsey, she became a Midland girl at age 10. She thrived there with her parents and her brother David, and met her soon-to-be husband, Doug, on a meet-the-new-employee tour of offices, the day she joined Standard Oil Company of Texas as a secretary. A mutual attraction was instantaneous, and they were married October 1964. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary October 2014, and had reached their 56th year together.
Linda was very active in various pursuits as she and Doug moved around the country. She was always an involved parent in her children’s schools in Roswell, in Houston and in Denver. She not only was employed as a Legal Secretary in Walnut Creek, California, but was a very active volunteer in the children’s schools.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.