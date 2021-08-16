Linda Kay Lusk

Linda Kay Lusk went to join the Lord on Aug. 13, 2021. Born May 8, 1939, in Abilene, Texas, to J.T. and Oleta Darsey, she became a Midland girl at age 10. She thrived there with her parents and her brother David, and met her soon-to-be husband, Doug, on a meet-the-new-employee tour of offices, the day she joined Standard Oil Company of Texas as a secretary. A mutual attraction was instantaneous, and they were married October 1964. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary October 2014, and had reached their 56th year together.        

Linda was very active in various pursuits as she and Doug moved around the country. She was always an involved parent in her children’s schools in Roswell, in Houston and in Denver. She not only was employed as a Legal Secretary in Walnut Creek, California, but was a very active volunteer in the children’s schools.  