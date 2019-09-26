Enrique “Henry” Chacon
Services Monday
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Enrique “Henry” Chacon, 83 of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday,
Sept. 30, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, officiated by Father David Wagner. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Rosary will be at
6:15 p.m. Sunday,
Sept. 29, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Elijah Hoisington
Services Saturday
CENTER POINT — Graveside services for Elijah Hoisington, 71, of Center Point, who died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday,
Sept. 28, 2019, at Center Point Cemetery, Center Point.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to help with final expenses can be
sent directly to Wright’s Funeral Parlor, 1913 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Linda D. Jones
Services Saturday
INGRAM — Memorial services and burial services for Linda D. Jones, 72, of Ingram, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Chapel Hill Gardens in Des Moines, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of the Heart, P.O. Box 291137, Kerrville, TX 78029; and The Humane Society, 2900 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crofts-Crow Funeral Home of Johnson City, www.crofts-crowfuneralhome.com.
Carol Rich
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Carol Rich, 73, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday,
Sept. 28, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church Sanctuary.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or Freeman-Fritts.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.