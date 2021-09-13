Annie Marie “Ann” Fritz, 80, of Center Point, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, in Kerrville. Sylvia and David and their spouses were blessed to be there with her, as Father Rafael Duda prayed over her. She was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Louis and Florence Lange of Harper on September 18, 1940. Ann married William J. Fritz Jr. (known as Junior Fritz) on October 17, 1959, in Harper, Texas.
Ann and Junior founded Mini Mart in 1973 with a hands-on approach and passion. They expanded the business to 18 locations, now under the leadership of their children. Ann loved Christ and held dear her family, Mini Mart employees and customers. She had so many wonderful friendships with everyone involved with Mini Mart. Ann always greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. Ann leaves behind a legacy, that she and Junior created of Serving the Hill Country.
