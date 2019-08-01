Lila Louise Cole Purdy, 96, died July 28, 2019 in Granbury, Texas. She was born on November 17, 1922 in Porum, Oklahoma to Ira and Carrie Shoemake Cole. Louise graduated from Porum High School and subsequently received a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State College (OK) in 1944. She married E.W. “Bill” Purdy in June 1944 while he served as a naval pilot stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. Beginning in 1949, the couple moved to the oil fields of west Texas and Louise began a long and satisfying career as an executive secretary with various companies in the oil and gas industry with most of this period based in Midland. Following their careers, Louise and husband Bill retired to the Kerrville area where they developed many lasting friendships through involvement with their church and throughout the community. Following her husband’s passing in 2012, Louise moved to Granbury to remain close to family. She particularly enjoyed her involvement with family in the area, especially her niece Eloise Stewart and husband Pat. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Purdy and 10 nieces and nephews. A private, family service is planned. Interment will be at Tahlequah, Oklahoma.