Nola Terry, 86, of Center Point, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was born in Hunt, Texas, to Delia and John Mogford on Sept. 22, 1932. She married Ray Terry.
She ran Pirates Pockets Game Room for many years in Center Point. She worked in the group homes through HCMHMR for several years; then in 2000, she was one of the first people to start Foster Care with individuals with mental retardation through HCMHMR in February of 2000.
She loved the outdoors and loved her flowers and gardening. She spent many a day with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which she truly enjoyed.
She was a little red-headed spitfire and a country cook that was unbeatable.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years.
Nola is survived by her son, Donnie and wife, Pam; daughter, Linda Basinger and husband, Howard, Donna Liesmann and husband Eddie; grandkids, Jodie Baker and husband, Cody, Mandy Terry, Nora Sierra, Terry Burdette and wife, Michelle and Stacy Burdette; 12 great-grandkids; six great-great-grandkids; brother, David Mogford and wife, Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Hunt Japonica Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to The Special Opportunity Center, 200 S. Lemos, Kerrville, TX 78028, in memory of Nola Terry.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hill Country Memorial Hospital and all the hospice employees who were so helpful and kind during our time there. They were the greatest.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.