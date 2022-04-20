Jerry Keith Bratcher, 87, of Kerrville, TX, passed from this life on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Kerrville. He was born in Lubbock, TX, on April 10, 1935, to Herbert and Ruth (Sullivan) Jackson. He was later adopted by Bundy Bratcher when Ruth remarried.
Jerry moved to Plainview, TX, as a teenager, where he graduated from Plainview High School. He attended Texas Tech University, served in the Army and attended court reporting school after completion of his Army service. He married Sue Ellen McWilliams on June 24, 1961. They moved to Memphis, TN, where he worked as a court reporter and all three of their children were born. The family moved to Plainview, TX, in 1978, where he worked for his father and then as an official court reporter for the 242nd Hale County District Court. He and Sue moved to Kerrville, TX in 2004.