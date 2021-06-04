Annie Josephine Rieger, of Harper, Texas, passed from this life on June 2, 2021, at the age of 85.
Josephine was born June 29, 1935. She married Dallas Rieger on August 7, 1951. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Harper. She devoted her life to her family and the many friends she met along the way. Through the years, she was active in serving her local community and she loved playing the piano and organ. Her faith and love of God shined through in her daily life. Her greatest desire was for her family to love God and be faithful servants. This desire also extended to friends and children in the community.