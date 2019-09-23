Richard David Goldman, 59, of Kerrville, passed away on September 21, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born in Kerrville to David and Barbara Goldman on October 2, 1959.
He attended Tivy High School in Kerrville and Tarleton State University in Stephenville. He worked as a plumber for Ligon Plumbing for 40 years.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Goldman.
Rick is survived by his father, David Goldman; sister, Debbie Meier; and brother, Jeff Goldman and wife, Sharyn. He also is survived by his nephew, Jody Goldman and wife, Allyson; and his niece, Jacqueline Potutschnig and husband, Zachary.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with Frankie Enloe officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital ICU Unit for their exceptional care.
