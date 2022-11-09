Lyndon Sikes Johnston left this earth for a new life on October 25, 2022, after having lived 86 wonderful years in this great America of ours. He was born in Ben Hur, Texas, Limestone County, on October 16, 1936, to Eugene Sikes Johnston and Cecil Rebecca (Folley) Johnston. His childhood drew the nickname “Cotton Top” for his white/blond hair being a signature for summers spent in outdoor play, and later, time spent in the Texas sun picking cotton.
He faithfully served his country, enlisting in the Navy at age 17, serving his duty on the U.S.S. Princeton (CVS 37). He also served on the U.S.S. Howard D. Crow (DE-252) during the Cuban Missile crisis in the early ‘60s under President John F. Kennedy. Fulfilling his military service, he enrolled in Baylor University, Waco, Texas. After college, he started his career, finding employment with Houston Lighting and Power (now CenterPoint Energy) in Houston, Texas. He worked in Electrical Engineering with HL&P for 34 years. Retirement brought him another grand chapter in his life, traveling full time in his 40 ft. fifth wheel “carriage”, being a happy and carefree “Rolling Stone”! He absolutely loved the West and knew every back road, every National Park, every scenic pull-out, every lazy stream, and then some. Oh, can’t forget the casinos! He enjoyed the thrill of putting in the nickel or penny in the slots, then waiting for a nice pay out, if only a few coins! His life was spent the way he wanted it, loving nature, exploring the unknowns and making friends along the way.