Mary Josephine “Mary Jo” Shiver passed away at home after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s, in Fairfax Station, Virginia, on March 22, 2019, with her husband and son by her side.
Mary Jo was born in Center Point, Texas, on March 16, 1936, to Curtis and Lucile Edens.
Mary Jo married Robert Alton Shiver, her high school sweetheart since 1949. Traveling the world courtesy of the United States Air Force, she lived in Tennessee, Germany, Maryland, Taiwan and England before settling down in the Northern Virginia area and following her passion of teaching. She taught in Fairfax County, Virginia, at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School 1977-78, and Ravensworth Elementary 1979-98.
A devoted wife and mother, Mary Jo always looked out for others and went out of her way to make people feel accepted. Through teaching, she positively affected many lives.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Norton; husband, Robert Alton Shiver; and son, Curtis Alton Shiver.
A celebration of life will be held at The Zanzenberg Storyville (former Eden’s Implement company) at 219 San Antonio St., Center Point, Texas, on Aug. 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m.