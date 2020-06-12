Services pending Jun 12, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mae Jones KERRVILLE — Services for Mae Jones, 82, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, June 11, 2020, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll How do you feel about the state of the nation? You voted: We are headed in the wrong directon We will get back on track soon Everything is fine Is 2020 over? Vote View Results Back