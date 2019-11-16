William Phillips Binger
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — Celebration of life services for William Phillips Binger, 96, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in a local care center, will be at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Margaret “Maggie” Holley
Services Monday
KERRVILLE — Mass of Christian burial and celebration of life for Margaret “Maggie” Holley, 90, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in a local care center, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
The rosary service will take place before the Mass at 9:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jesus E. Silva
Services Sunday
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Jesus E. Silva, 46, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home, with a visitation taking place prior, from 2 p.m. until service time.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.