ELKHART, Indiana — William A. “Bill” Fackelman, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the age of 71. Bill was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 19, 1949, to Fred and Carol Fackelman. He was one of nine children. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Vietnam 2 years. After his tour in Vietnam, Bill was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Jody M. Schellhase. They were married June 19, 1971. After he served his time in the military, Bill and Jody came to reside in Kerrville, Texas.
During his time in Kerrville, Bill attended Schreiner University, where he received an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice. In July 1976, Bill became a police officer with Kerrville Police Department ,where he served and protected his community for nearly 20 years until March of 1996. In August 1996, he and his family moved to Edwardsburg, Michigan. The couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June of this year.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.