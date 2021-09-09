Abbie “Tink” Carlene Harshbarger

Abbie “Tink” Carlene Harshbarger, 77, of Kerrville, TX, passed from this life on September 2, 2021. She was born March 21, 1944, in Uvalde County; the daughter of James Pierson Brummett and Annie Weeze Brummett; one of 4 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Francis Harshbarger; brothers, Belvin Ronald Brummett and Coburn Vel Brummett; and son, Troy Randel Pittman.