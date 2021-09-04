Jacques “Brandon” Lewis, 69, of Kerrville, formerly of Uvalde, passed away on September 1, 2021, in Kerrville. He was born in Binghamton, New York, to Lanier Bradford Lewis and Milo Lewis on February 26, 1952, and was married to Kay Kirkendall on July 5, 1980, in Kerrville.
He attended Junction High School and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. Before attending medical school, he was a pharmacist in San Antonio, New Braunfels and El Paso for five years. After graduating from medical school, he, Kay, and 18-month-old John moved to Franklin, PA, where he completed his residency in Family Practice. Their son, Nathan, was born during their time in Franklin. The next stop for Brandon and his family was El Paso, where he worked at a medical clinic in Las Cruces, New Mexico, while completing requirements for Texas medical licensure. After working in San Antonio at Thousand Oaks Minor Emergency Clinic for one year, he and his family moved to Uvalde, where he practiced medicine from 1990 until 2015.
