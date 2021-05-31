Virginia Leone Turner, 79, of Kerrville, TX, passed away on May 27, 2021, in Madison, GA. She was born in Smyrna, GA, to William Henry Gann and Bertha Leone Gann on August 31, 1941. She married Phillip Thomas Turner on July 15, 1959, in Buchanan, GA.
She graduated from Osborne High School in Smyrna, GA. She worked as an executive administrative assistant for Lockheed for 37 years. She ventured from her Georgia roots and lived in California and Texas but always found a Baptist church to call home wherever she lived. Virginia was a lifelong servant at heart as demonstrated by her devotion to and love and care of her parents, her husband, her family, friends, and those in need in the community.