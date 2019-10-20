William Treybig
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for William Treybig, 87, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, October 19, 2019, in a local care center, are pending.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Antonio Morlett
Services pending
INGRAM — Services for Antonio Morlett, 89, of Ingram, who died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence, are pending.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Vincent Barr
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Vincent Barr, 93, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, October 19, 2019, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Melanie Light
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Melanie Light, 60, of Kerrville, who died Friday, October 18, 2019, are pending at Kerrville funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.