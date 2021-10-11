Durwin Hill, 82, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at home with his wife Donna by his side on October 7, 2021. Durwin was born in San Angelo, Texas, to Loma and Allen Hill and was raised in San Saba, Texas. He graduated from San Saba High School in 1957. He attended Tarleton State University and this is where he met and married Paula Bell in 1959. Durwin earned a Bachelors of Science in Vocational Agriculture from Texas Tech University and a Masters of Education from Texas A&M University.
Durwin taught Vocational Agriculture high school students in Graham, Texas, and College Station, Texas. He then became the Area Supervisor for the Texas Education Agency, where he supervised Vocational Agriculture programs in the Central Texas area. He then served as the Executive Secretary of the Texas FFA Association, where he mentored the state officers and planned and supervised the Texas FFA Convention each year. Durwin retired from the Texas Education Agency after 25 years of service.