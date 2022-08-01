Barbara Meyer, 83, of Comfort, TX, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on July 26, 2022, at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio, TX, after complications following her final adventure into the wild as a result of dementia.
Barbara was born on November 17, 1938, in Conde, SD, to Frank and Marjorie (Bymers) Wright. She attended school and grew up on the family farm near Turton, SD. She was always active from cheerleading in high school, South Dakota Girls State and working at Wall Drug in the Black Hills. She attended Presentation School of Nursing in Aberdeen, SD, where she met her husband, Robert (Bob). They were married in 1959 in Sioux Falls, SD. They resided in Sioux Falls, SD, and Las Cruces, NM, until Bob entered the U.S. Army Nursing Corps. During his career, they traveled and lived across the United States and in Japan. Wherever she lived, she was active as a school and community volunteer and recycling pioneer known for her insight, patience and wit. As her children finished high school, she completed a college degree, earning a Bachelor of Science from Barat College in Illinois. Upon Bob’s retirement from the Army, they moved to Comfort, TX, to build a home on their acreage in the TX Hill Country. Barbara spent a career working as an RN for the Kerrville VA Hospital, and served as a Nurse Manager for Alzheimers Unit 1 there. She was an active member of the Gaddis United Methodist Church, until a diagnosis of dementia. She always had a song in her heart. From the Messiah to the chorus of Showboat, she was ready to tackle it and excelled every time. Barbara enjoyed serving her community and for two years chaired the Christmas in Comfort celebration. She organized and directed the Comfort Community Choir and the Gaddis UMC Choir for many years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading, and being a part time fill-in for the Episcopal Church’s Merry Bells as well as regularly volunteering at the Pass It On thrift shop. She was always ready to travel.