J.W. Bradford
SAN ANTONIO — Services for J.W. Bradford, 85, of Kerrville, who died Friday, April 17, 2020, in San Antonio, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Pamela Sue Hatzenbuehler
KERRVILLE — Services for Pamela Sue Hatzenbuehler, 83, of Kerrville, who died Friday, April 17, 2020, in a local hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Ethan H. O’Neal
AUSTIN — Services for Ethan H. O’Neal, 47, of Austin, who passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Austin, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.