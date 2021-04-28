Martha Ruth Sheives

“Rejoice in the Lord always; and again, I say, Rejoice!” (Philippians 4:4)

Martha Ruth Sheives was born on February 18, 1926, and was welcomed into heaven on April 22, 2021. Martha Ruth was joyously greeted by her husband, Oliver Sheives; son, Tom Sheives; parents, Lucian and Lillie Lind; along with sisters, Jo Lind Hill and Marjorie Bryan; brother, Buster Lind; and many aunts, uncles and friends. Martha was married to Frank Bates in 2007, and he passed away in 2014.