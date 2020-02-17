It is with great sorrow to his family that Martin J. Ayala has passed. He was reunited with his heavenly family and friends on February 5, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. We will forever miss him and never forget him.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria; daughters, Genevieve Carbajal, Olivia (Steve) Armenta, Elisa (Mark) Nisbet, Yvonne (Juan) Alvarez and Michelle (Chris) Drake; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Rudy (Susie) Ayala, Richard (Helen) Ayala, Gilbert (Ruby) Ayala and Roland Ayala; sister, Gloria (Rudy) Hernandez; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
He was born in Kerrville, Texas, to Rudolph and Belen Ayala. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1987, and retired in Tucson, Arizona, and was always a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Visitation was 11 a.m.-noon, services noon-1 p.m. and graveside services 1:30-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Funeral arrangements by East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona 85712.