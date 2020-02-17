Martin J. Ayala

Martin J. Ayala

 

It is with great sorrow to his family that Martin J. Ayala has passed. He was reunited with his heavenly family and friends on February 5, 2020. 

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. We will forever miss him and never forget him. 

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria; daughters, Genevieve Carbajal, Olivia (Steve) Armenta, Elisa (Mark) Nisbet, Yvonne (Juan) Alvarez and Michelle (Chris) Drake; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Rudy (Susie) Ayala, Richard (Helen) Ayala, Gilbert (Ruby) Ayala and Roland Ayala; sister, Gloria (Rudy) Hernandez; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. 

He was born in Kerrville, Texas, to Rudolph and Belen Ayala. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1987, and retired in Tucson, Arizona, and was always a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Visitation was 11 a.m.-noon, services noon-1 p.m. and graveside services 1:30-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Funeral arrangements by East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona 85712.