John C. Burney passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1922.
John and his wife moved to Kerrville in 1990. John retired in 1980 from the United States Department of Commerce.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace. He is survived by his sweet dog, Happy, and numerous friends. Happy is with a loving family.
No services at his request.
