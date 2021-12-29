Darcy Diane Wilken Mecay, 72, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2021, at home in Kerrville. She was born June 18, 1949, in Garden City, Kansas, to Henry K. and Marion Baxter Wilken. She married William S. Mecay on November 18, 1969, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Denton, Texas.
She went to many schools in Oklahoma and Kansas and graduated from Tyrone, Oklahoma, High School. Darcy attended several universities and graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos in 1979 with a degree in accounting. Darcy worked several jobs in the accounting/bookkeeping field and retired from Wholesale Electronics Inc. in 1999.