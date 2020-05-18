Elvira R. Davila, born on September 15, 1957, went to be with the Lord on Saturday May 16, 2020, at the age of 62. Elvira was born in Kerrville to Elvira R. Rico and Juan A. Rico, and was one of the children amongst their six daughters and four sons. On April 30, 1976, she married the love of her life, Joe Davila; this year they celebrated 44 wonderful years of marriage.
Elvira was a very selfless woman, always quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She is described as being an amazing chef, always willing to feed anyone who needed a meal, and could often be found baking with her grandchildren.
She loved her family and grandchildren fiercely with a passion that only she could have. She always showed kindness to anyone who interacted with her, leaving her mark on the hearts of everyone she met. Vera will live on in the love and memories of these people as well as her family.
Elvira was preceded in death by her mother, Elvira R. Rico; her father, Juan A. Rico; sisters Roselia Rico and Rosemary Chapa; and her brother Jesus Rico.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Davila; her son, Joey Davila and his wife Angie; and her daughter, Delia Davila and Michelle Irby; her grandchildren, Jake Irby, Waylon Davila, Caeley Brown and Zoe Davila.
Rosary will be Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Funeral services will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery. If you choose to attend, please bring face masks.
Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.