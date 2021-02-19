James Roger Alexander
KERRVILLE — Services for James Roger Alexander, 81, of Ingram, who died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in a Kerrville hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Helen Buckner
KERRVILLE — Services for Helen Buckner, 90, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Lynn Cox
KERRVILLE — Services for Lynn Cox, 74, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Marcella Henry
KERRVILLE — Services for Marcella Henry, 89, of Kerrville who died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Jerry Honeycutt
KERRVILLE — Services for Jerry Honeycutt, 79, of Comfort, who died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
C.J. (Cliffa Jean) Hughes
KERRVILLE — Services for C.J. (Cliffa Jean) Hughes, 76, of Kerrville, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at a Kerrville hospital, are pending at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Angela Jimenez
KERRVILLE — Services for Angela Jimenez, 97, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Mark Lenzo
KERRVILLE — Services for Mark Lenzo, 59, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Monty Moenpnish
KERRVILLE — Services for Monty Moenpnish, 71, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.