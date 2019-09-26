James Harold Brown
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for James Harold Brown, 82, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in a local care center, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Kerrville Church of Christ, 1900 Loop 534, officiated by Jimmy Sportsman.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Randal Lee “Randy” Decker
Services Saturday
CENTER POINT — Funeral services for Randal Lee “Randy” Decker, 63, of Center Point, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, 2019, at Kerrville First United Methodist Church, with Pastor David Payne officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Center Point Cemetery, after which a reception will be held at Kerrville First United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kerrville First United Methodist Church Mustard Seed or Peterson Hospice of Kerrville.
Carol Beachy Johnson
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Carol Beachy Johnson, 75, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Brookdale Skilled Nursing Facility, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Citywest Church, preceded by a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s honor may be sent to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028; or Citywest Church, P.O. Box 294055, Kerrville, TX 78029.
Joe H. Lewis
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Services for Joe H. Lewis, 83, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Noah Diggs.
Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio at a later date.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
