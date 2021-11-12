Betty Ann Crick, age 85, died peacefully in the presence of her family on November 6, 2021. Betty was born February 6, 1936, in Washington, Missouri, to Reinhard and Sylvia Bunge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Roe Crick, and son, Randall Ray Crick.
Betty leaves to cherish her sweet memory one son, Richard Roe Crick II (Rick) and daughter-in-law, Patty Crick, of Weatherford; one daughter, Margaret Ann Scales and son-in-law, Ricky Scales, of Wichita Falls. Betty leaves behind nine grandkids who will forever remember her great backrubs, and eight great-grandkids along with many other friends and relatives.