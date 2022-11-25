Alton Milton Petsch, 79, of Kerrville passed away on November 22, 2022, in Kerrville. He was born in San Antonio to Felix and Cora Petsch on November 1, 1943. He married Patricia Whelan on February 20, 1965, in Fredericksburg.
He went to school at St. Mary’s Catholic School. He attended Austin Business College. He worked as an accountant for: KHFI TV in Austin, Whelan Construction in Kerrville, Whelan Plumbing in Kerrville, and Notre Dame School and Church in Kerrville. He retired from St. Peter Upon the Water in 2018. He was an Honorary Member of 50 years at the Knights of Columbus and the ACTS community. He was an avid bowler, sports referee and umpire for many years.