Jon Carl Wolfmueller passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 77. Jon was born July 26, 1945, in Santa Monica, Calif., to Charlotte Bach Wolfmueller and Albert Charles Wolfmueller. Jon grew up in Kerrville and was a 1963 graduate of Tivy High School and a 1965 graduate of Schreiner Institute before attending Texas Tech University.
After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era in Alaska, Jon returned home to Kerrville and took over his dad’s clothing store on Earl Garrett Street. Shortly after returning home, Jon met Sandy Hayes and the couple married on June 23, 1973.