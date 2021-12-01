Agnes Knopp Collins, 93, of Kerrville, passed away on November 28, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Paul E. and Clara Kott Knopp on December 19, 1927. She married Jackson Collins on February 7, 1948, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville. She was the office manager for a local doctor’s office. She taught reading classes at Notre Dame Church as a volunteer for grades 2-8. She designed the first vests for the Kerrville Jaycees activities. She was president of PTA at Notre Dame School and also involved with festival activities. She was president and vice president of Peterson Junior High PTO and president of Tivy High School PTO.