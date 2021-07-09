Eva Nadine Tune

Eva Nadine Hancher Tune passed away on July 7, 2021, in Kerrville at the age of 95. She was born in Dallas, Texas, on December 3, 1925, to Carl and Ruby Hancher. She married the love of her life, Robert Long Tune, in Dallas on February 15, 1943.
Nadine enjoyed working at insurance companies and The Dallas Morning News. After Robert’s retirement from South Western Bell, they lived in the Dallas area and had fun traveling in the United States and Europe. In 1998, they moved to Kerrville, Texas, to be nearer their only son, Dane L. Tune and his family.
