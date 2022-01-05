Pamela Daisy Gregory, 78, transitioned from time to eternity on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her home in Kerrville surrounded by family. She was born on September 27, 1943, in Long Island, New York, to Odor and Alethea Gregory. Pam spent 40 years in total working between the Kerrville State Hospital for 15 years followed by another 25 years of service at the Veteran Affairs Hospital also in Kerrville.
Pam is survived by her daughters, Dawnyce “Renae” Scott (Ronald) of Missouri City, TX, Jennifer Gregory (Danea) of Kerrville, TX; a sister, Velez Gregory of Frisco, TX; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.