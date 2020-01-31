Raymond Lester Buck Sr. passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 9:05 a.m.
He was born in Helotes, Texas, on September 4, 1932, to Raymond Volner Buck and Thelma Boatner Buck. They moved to San Antonio when Raymond was 2 years of age. His father worked hard, driving large gasoline tankers to South Texas.
Raymond loved music. He played a guitar and a fiddle with neighbors.
After the family divided, Robert Edward Buck drove from Bandera to San Antonio to pick up Raymond Lester and the two girls, Janet Alice and Dorothy Loraine. He and Grandma Buck raised the children. They called their grandfather Daddy Buck.
Raymond Lester played a fiddle, a clarinet and guitar. He attended Texas A&M.
He joined the Navy and was sent to North Island, California. He had two tours to Korea aboard the Essex CV9 Carrier.
After four years, he came home and dated Jane Johnson. They were married in First Baptist Church in Bandera, Texas, on April 1, 1956. He had three children of whom he was very proud. The oldest son was Raymond Lester Buck Jr., then Robert Edward Buck came next, then his daughter, Janie Danette Wycoff.
He retired in 1996. He enjoyed traveling to new places. He enjoyed his grandchildren and was proud of all of them. He has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with burial following in the Pipe Creek Cemetery.
