Lillie Pearl Niell Crain of Kerrville, Texas, passed away Feb. 25, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born in Santa Anna, Texas, to Edwin Marvin Niell and Viola Girtrue Niell née Watkins on March 9, 1924.
She graduated from Santa Anna High School and attended Howard Payne College prior to graduating from Baylor School of Nursing in Dallas where she was president of her class. She loved spending time with her family, especially her sisters. She became a Registered Nurse, and was a Cadet Nurse in the U.S. Army at Harmon Hospital in Longview, Texas. There she met and treated Glen Edward Crain, a returning wounded World War II Veteran. He observed that she was an exceptional nurse who could determine what was needed when she walked into a room. She married Glen on November 9, 1946, in Dallas, Texas. She raised three children, and then worked as a Registered Nurse at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas. At the end of her career she was Director of Critical Care at Jonsson Hospital at Baylor University Medical Center.