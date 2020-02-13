Funeral services for Harold A. Palmer, age 79 of Kerrville, who passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his residence, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church followed by a graveside service and burial in Devine, Texas at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Friday, Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m. Donations can be made to Salvation Army, Trinity Baptist, Peterson Hospice, or a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.