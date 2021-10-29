Born in Fredericksburg, Texas, on January 10, 1929, Merrill Doyle Stevens passed away on October 23, 2021. He was 92 years old.
Raised in Kerrville, Texas, as a graduate of Tivy High School, he soon left the Hill Country to serve his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He served for 22 years, reaching the rank of Lt. Col. and becoming a wing commander at Vance Air Force base in Enid, OK. As both a fighter pilot and flight instructor, he received service ribbons for both the Korean and Vietnam Wars as well as earning his Command Pilot Wings, having logged over 3,000 hours of military flight time.