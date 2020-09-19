David J. Mooney

David J. Mooney

On Sept. 15, 2020, David Jonathan Mooney, 58, of Kerrville, went home to be with the Lord.

David bravely fought a battle with a painful and crippling disease for over 30 years. Even in his pain and suffering, he found great joy in singing and ministering to people for the Lord. He never lost faith in the hardest of times.

Tags