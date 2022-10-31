Mary Suzanne Brown Mooney

Suzanne Mooney, 59, went home with the Lord Jesus on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Houston, TX, on July 20, 1963, to Spencer Whitewood Brown and Linda Jones Brown Stephens.
Suzanne graduated from Tivy High School in 1981. After a brief time in Southern California, she and her family returned to Kerrville, where they lived the remainder of their lives. She made many friends and acquaintances by her sweet spirit and contagious smile. She was extremely strong in her faith and remained so until the very end.