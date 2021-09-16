MOUNTAIN HOME — Nancy Pauline Crofoot, 84, joined her husband just nine days after him in heaven on the afternoon of September 12, 2021. Their love was always inseparable, when you saw Jim, you saw Nancy right next to him. She was born January 6, 1937, in Bay City, MI, to Omer and Helen Morley.
Nancy volunteered a lot of her time at the local VA and was an executive member of the ALA. She also helped with bingo events and helped arrange bingo for special needs.
