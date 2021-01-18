Deborah Fern Adair, 61, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on January 14, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born April 22, 1959, in Tucson, Arizona, to parents Derrell Ray Elmore and Carol Huffman Conklin.
Debbie grew up in Houston, Texas, and moved to Kerrville in 1981. She married Johnny G. Adair on March 26, 1982, in Kerrville. Debbie was a banquet manager at Inn of the Hills for many years. She enjoyed cooking and crafting but what she loved most was spending quality time with her gifts from God; her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
