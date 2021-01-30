Barbara Ann Brown Richardson peacefully departed this world on January 27, 2021, with her family by her side. Born January 13, 1940, in San Antonio, Texas, she graduated Brackenridge in 1958.
Loving, kind, curious and uproariously funny, she always took care to demonstrate her love to each of her family members. Her prayers for family and friends have been a source of blessing in their lives. Barbara’s faith was the rock and foundation of who she was in the world. As a committed servant of the Lord, she was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where sang alto in the choir.
