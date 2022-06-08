Margaret Ricks, 84, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on May 29, 2022, in Kerrville. She was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Dorothy Elliot and Wilbur Brown on December 29, 1937. She was the oldest of four children. She married her husband of 64 years, Kenneth N. Ricks, on December 27, 1958, in San Angelo, Texas.
Margaret and Kenneth moved to Eagle Pass in 1959, where Margaret taught school and worked at the radio station. In 1964, they owned and operated Eagle Pass Furniture Company until 2008. Margaret and her husband have enjoyed golfing at Riverhill Country Club and many social events in Kerrville since 1979. They are members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.