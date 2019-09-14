Monroe Wiley Merritt was called home by the Lord on September 3, 2019, at the age of 94 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Solen and Ludie Merritt; and his siblings, Jack Merritt, Robana Merritt Barr and Bryant Merritt.
Monroe was born in Ballinger, Texas. He attended school in Kerrville, where his family homesteaded in the 1800s. He completed his education in San Antonio and joined the Navy, where he proudly served his country during World War II. He returned to San Antonio and met and married the love of his life, Virginia, on May 6, 1950. She survives him.
“Clem,” as he was known to his family and friends, worked for 35 years at Kelly AFB. Throughout his adult life, Clem also barbered, as did his father and brother, Bryant. Monroe was a member of the Alzafar Shriners in San Antonio.
Clem is also survived by his nieces, Donna Bueche of Kerrville and Brenda Lane, Linda Tart and Beth Flowers of South Carolina. He is also survived by his nephew, Kenneth Barr of Lowell, North Carolina; and his cousins, Snookie Halliday of San Antonio and Doris Bea Ivy of Mountain Home, Texas.
His funeral was held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association, The Humane Society or the charity of your choice.