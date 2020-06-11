Cheryl “Cherri” Diane Bray Brown
Services Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — A memorial service for Cheryl “Cherri” Diane Bray Brown, 65, of Harper, who died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Wild Ride Ministries in Harper.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Thomas Dean Clark
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — Services for Thomas Dean Clark, 84, of Kerrville, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home
Paul Hodgson
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services will be held for Paul Hodgson, 95, of Kerrville, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, at a local hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Donald Corliss
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services will be held for Donald Corliss, 68, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at a local hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Milda Kothmann
Services Thursday
FREDERICKSBURG — A funeral service for Milda Kothmann, 75, of Fredericksburg, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Kimble Funeral Home, 1010 College St., Junction, TX 76849.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home
Donna Kathlyeen Rittimann
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Donna Kathlyeen Rittimann, 72, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at New Hope Fellowship Church, with David Billeiter of New Hope Fellowship Church officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Robert Leslie “Bob” Shaw
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — A graveside service for family and friends for Robert Leslie “Bob” Shaw, 95, of Bandera and Kerrville, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Garden of Memories in Kerrville, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028; or Bandera American Legion Post 157, 205 12th St., Bandera, TX 78003.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.