James Edwin Evans, 85, of Hunt, Texas, passed from this life on July 15, 2021. He was born May 4,1936, in Atlanta, Texas, to parents Edwin Milton and Edna Hayes Evans.
James was born and raised in southeast Texas, primarily in the Houston area. He graduated from the University of Houston as a petroleum engineer. Following a tour of duty in the United States Navy, he pursued his career of oilfield discovery beginning in Texas. His career took him to California, New Mexico, Ireland, Alaska, Louisiana and finally back to Texas, where he retired in Hunt in 1995. James married Barbara Ann Sorrell in San Angelo, Texas, in December of 2016. He was a member of the Hunt United Methodist Church and the Kerrville Masonic Lodge No. 697, A.F. & A.M. James spent his retired years managing his ranch of goats, rocks and cedar trees.