Marjorie Ann Berlin
Services at a later date
INGRAM — Memorial services for Marjorie Ann Berlin, 89, of Ingram, who died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her residence, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lois Mae Dishong
Services today
INGRAM — Services for Lois Mae Dishong, 99, of Ingram, who died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her residence, will be at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Mariana Lozano
Mass held
MOUNTAIN HOME — Funeral Mass for Mariana Lozano, 86, of Mountain Home, who died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home, was celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment followed at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.