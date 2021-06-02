Rebel Wayne Reichenau, 10, of Kerrville, passed away on May 30, 2021. He was born December 3, 2010, in Killeen, TX, and immediately wrapped in love by his adoptive mother, Amanda, and siblings.
He grew up going to school at St. Peter’s Episcopal School and had just completed his fourth grade year at Starkey Elementary in Kerrville. Rebel was a sweet and caring boy that would light up a room with his smile. He loved to play video games, but his favorite activity was playing with their dogs at home. Just about every Sunday, you could find Rebel at church, singing and praising with his mother and church family at Kerrville Church of Christ.